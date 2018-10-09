Jet Airways offer: Last day today to book flight tickets at up to 30% discount; check details

Other than Jet Airways, IndiGo and AirAsia also came up with the exciting offers recently.

Jet Airways ‘Global Sale’ offer: Today is the last day to book domestic and international flights (selected routes) run by Jet Airways at up to 30 percent discount. The booking under the offer started on october 5, 2018. The discount offer is valid on both one-way and return flights across the airline’s network. However, those looking to travel in the premiere section within the country should have booked the flight tickets a minimum of eight days before the departure, according to Jet Airways.

The tickets can be booked by searching flights for domestic routes and international flights “from India to ASEAN/ SAARC,/GULF/ LHR/ MAN/YYZ destinations”, according to the information on Jet Airways’ website. The offer provides discount on base fare in the premier and economy sections on the domestic and international flights.

According to the information available on the website, the flight change, child discount, date change, weekend surcharge, refund charges, blackout period or travel restriction will be applicable as stated in the fare rule.

AirAsia offer

Recently, AirAsia India came out with an offer for flyers under which they could purchase flight tickets for as low as Rs 999 till October 7. The offer was valid for travel till June 30, 2019. The customers could book the flight tickets to fly to Bengaluru, New Delhi, Amritsar, Goa, and other cities.

IndiGo offer

IndiGo, the famous budget carrier, offered tickets for as low as Rs 1,199 inclusive of all taxes. The discounted flight ticket offer was valid till October 7, 2018 for travel till March 31, 2019 and could be accessed on the limited number of seats on select flight routes.