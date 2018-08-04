Jet Airways offer: Grab up to 30% discount on flight tickets to Europe; check routes, other details

Jet Airways offer: Under its ‘Europe on Sale’ scheme, Jet Airways is offering up to 30 percent discount on flight tickets. (Image: Reuters)

Jet Airways offer: Under its ‘Europe on Sale’ scheme, Jet Airways is offering up to 30 percent discount on flight tickets. To avail the offer, flyers have to purchase flight tickets till August 17, 2018, according to the company website. The latest offer is applicable on base fare in economy segment only and is valid on select flights to Europe operated by the airline and its codeshare partners namely Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Offer Details:

Up 30% discount is applicable on base fare in Economy from India select destinations in Europe on flights operated by Jet Airways and our codeshare partners Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

This offer is not applicable for travel to London and Manchester

Applicable on one way and return journeys

Tickets must be purchased between August 2, 2018, and August 17, 2018

Travel must commence on or after August 2, 2018

Discount is applicable on select booking classes

Child or infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, blackout period, travel restriction and or flight restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule.

Meanwhile, country’s second largest airline Jet Airways is also offering a discount of 15 percent on international flight tickets on select routes, company website said. The customers can avail the discount offer till August 6 this year. One can avail the offer on international routes such as Phuket, Manila, Sydney, Auckland, Beijing, Cairns, Chengdu, Darwin, Denpasar Bali, Guangzhou, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta among others. However, certain conditions apply on the offer.