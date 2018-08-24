Jet Airways offer: Grab international flight tickets for as low as Rs 4,299; check last date

Jet Airways runs 600 flights each day and serves 67 destinations all across the world. (Reuters)

Jet Airways under its ‘International Flight Sale’ scheme is offering flight tickets for as low as Rs 4,299 to the flyers. Booking tickets under this offer allows passengers to one-way flight tickets to any of the 20 destinations on offer across the globe including popular tourist destinations such as Colombo, Bangkok, Dubai, Paris and others. Nevertheless, in order to avail a round trip, flyers need to pay nearly Rs 9,999. The Jet Airways offer ends August 25.

In order to book one-way premiere class flight from India to Colombo, Dhaka and Kathmandu, customer needs to shell out Rs 20,699 under the offer. The ticket price can escalate up to Rs 33,399 in for return flight under same category. The booking under the offer can be done on the official website and mobile app of the airline, Jet Airways said on its website. Return fares in the premiere class are Rs 33,399 onwards.

The airline runs 600 flights each day and serves 67 destinations all across the world. The ticket fare will be Rs 5,499 for a one-way flight in the economy class and can rise up to Rs 12,199 in case of return flights while making booking from India to Gulf countries such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Jeddah, Riyadh, Kuwait and Muscat.

Meanwhile, cash strapped Jet Airways is working out a plan to turnaround its finances along with its June quarter results which are scheduled on August 27, company said in regulatory filing.

The air carrier has repeatedly said that it is working to reduce its financial troubles and finding ways to cut down operational costs amid rising crude oil prices and competition from other airlines.

The company on August 9 deferred its June quarter results and had said that the same would be done on August 27. The company on Wednesday had said that the board would take up matters related with the cost reduction initiatives on August 2, in an exchange filing.