Jet Airways offer: Get up to 30% off on flight tickets; check details

Jet Airways offer: Private airline Jet Airways has come out with a discount offer (Year-end sale) under which flyers can get up to 30 percent discount on both domestic and international travel across its network. “As part of the sale, the airline will offer special discounts of up to 30 per cent on base fare for return travel in business and economy cabins from France to India on flights operated by Jet Airways/codeshare partners Air France and Royal Dutch Airlines,” Jet Airways said.

The seven-day sale offer is applicable on one way and return journeys and the tickets must be purchased between Dec 5, 2018 and Dec 11, 2018. Those travelling to the international destinations, the travel must begin on or after Jan 15, 2019, the official website of Jet Airways said.

For travel in première on flights within India, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 8 days prior to departure for travel on or after December 13, 2018, it added. Those travelling on economy flights within India, must be purchased a minimum of 15 days prior to departure for travel on or after December 20, 2018.

The airline is also extending similar discounts of up to 30 percent on routes from Singapore to India, Gulf, SAARC, Amsterdam, London, Manchester and Paris on flights operated by Jet Airways, the airline said.

GoAir offer

Meanwhile, budget air carrier GoAir has also come out with a discount offer with ticket prices starting from Rs 1,099. The 3-day offer begins today and ends December 7, the GoAir website said. The all-inclusive fares begin from Rs 1,099 for travel between July 1 to September 15. For travel between January 7 to March 31, airfares begin from Rs 1,299.

Note: Read the terms and conditions carefully before booking the tickets.