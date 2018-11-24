Jet Airways offer: Book tickets on new flights for as low as Rs 2,398; check routes, other details

By: | Published: November 24, 2018 10:38 AM

Jet Airways offer: The domestic air carrier Jet Airways has announced new domestic flights across its network in the country at an all-inclusive price of Rs 2,398.

Jet Airways offer: The domestic air carrier Jet Airways has announced new domestic flights across its network in the country at an all-inclusive price of Rs 2,398.

Jet Airways offer: The domestic air carrier Jet Airways has announced new domestic flights across its network in the country at an all-inclusive price of Rs 2,398. The discounted fares are valid on one-way trip on select tickets, Jet Airways said on its official website.  The flight tickets are valid for 12-month period from the date of start of the journey, it also said. The given offer by the airline has no sale of travel restriction.

The interested customers can book the flight tickets either on the airline website or app.

Destinations on offer

The flight tickets are available from Delhi to Vadodra ( Rs 2,398) and the most expensive flight ticket is available from Bengaluru to Vadodra (Rs 3,039). The flight tickets must be purchased a minimum of 15 days before departure for travel between Delhi and Coimbatore or Vadodara, said Jet Airways.

Also read: Petrol prices slashed nearly Rs 9 as of November 24; petrol selling at Rs 77.22 in Kolkata today

The airline also said that the child or infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel validity, advance purchase restriction, travel restriction and or flight restriction are applicable as mentioned in the fare rule.

IndiGo offer

Meanwhile, a few days back, IndiGo announced a new discount offer under which flight tickets could be booked for as low as Rs 899 for domestic flights and Rs 3,199 for international flights. The 5-day ‘Fare-tastic Winters!’ offer began November 21, 2018 and ended November 25, 2018. The interested customers were allowed to book tickets for travel from 6 December 2018 to 15 April 2019, IndiGo website said.

Note: Read terms & conditions carefully before booking flight tickets.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Jet Airways offer: Book tickets on new flights for as low as Rs 2,398; check routes, other details
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition