Jet Airways offer: Book tickets on new flights for as low as Rs 2,398; check routes, other details

Jet Airways offer: The domestic air carrier Jet Airways has announced new domestic flights across its network in the country at an all-inclusive price of Rs 2,398. The discounted fares are valid on one-way trip on select tickets, Jet Airways said on its official website. The flight tickets are valid for 12-month period from the date of start of the journey, it also said. The given offer by the airline has no sale of travel restriction.

The interested customers can book the flight tickets either on the airline website or app.

Destinations on offer

The flight tickets are available from Delhi to Vadodra ( Rs 2,398) and the most expensive flight ticket is available from Bengaluru to Vadodra (Rs 3,039). The flight tickets must be purchased a minimum of 15 days before departure for travel between Delhi and Coimbatore or Vadodara, said Jet Airways.

The airline also said that the child or infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel validity, advance purchase restriction, travel restriction and or flight restriction are applicable as mentioned in the fare rule.

IndiGo offer

Meanwhile, a few days back, IndiGo announced a new discount offer under which flight tickets could be booked for as low as Rs 899 for domestic flights and Rs 3,199 for international flights. The 5-day ‘Fare-tastic Winters!’ offer began November 21, 2018 and ended November 25, 2018. The interested customers were allowed to book tickets for travel from 6 December 2018 to 15 April 2019, IndiGo website said.

Note: Read terms & conditions carefully before booking flight tickets.