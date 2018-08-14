Jet Airways may monetise flying miles programme to raise $500 million

Jet Airways may monetise flying miles programme to raise 0 million

Cash-strapped Jet Airways, which had to defer its first-quarter results announcement, is looking to monetise JetPrivilege, its loyalty and flying miles programme, to raise $500 million by the end of this year. Sources told FE that a decision to this effect was taken at a meeting at the company’s Mumbai headquarters on Monday attended by its CEO Vinay Dube, and CFO Manish Agarwal and deputy CEO.

Jet’s flying programme, which is co-owned by its partner Etihad Airways, is valued at around $1 billion. The last time this programme was monetised was in 2014 when Etihad bought in 50.1% in it for $150 million.

The privilege programme today has 8 million members, up 30% post a 2017 revenue share partnership Jet struck with Air France–KLM and US carrier Delta and 41 non-airline partners.

Jet Airways said in a statement: “Jet has been evaluating various funding options to meet its liquidity requirements on priority. The recent news on stake sale by Jet as well as any move to monetise its investment in the frequent flier programme — JetPrivilege — is purely speculative. The relationship with our strategic partner Etihad Airways is very strong and continues to grow further.”

“The flying mile programme is a very valuable business for Jet. Any financial as well as strategic investor will look favourably at it,” an aviation analyst said, adding that Jet might look at a combination of pledging some part of its 50% stake to financial investors and monetising some stake to a strategic investor.

“In times of uncertainty, customers do not want their miles to accumulate on the troubled airline and also there is a fear that the future sales may drop and then the situation will become tighter for the airline,” said a senior industry executive.

Though a flying mile programme is technically a liability for the airline but its revenue-based redemption, a strong customer base and benefits attached — both related to flying and non-flying — have made airlines tap into this segment for cash generation as customers view them as “aspirational currency”. In fact, stronger airlines across the globe have spun off their flying miles into separate companies. Some like Air Canada have gone ahead and listed the programme on their stock exchanges.

According to industry sources, Jet has repayments of around `6,714 crore towards interest, principal, taxes and lease rentals coming up this fiscal and other liabilities of around `3,192 crore.

By Manisha Singhal