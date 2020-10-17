Jet Airways’ lenders approve resolution plan after 16-month long wait

Once India’s largest carrier by the number of passengers, Jet Airways went into bankruptcy in 2019 after it failed to repay mounting debt, reflective of the nation’s struggling aviation sector. The lenders approved the plan via e-voting, and the carrier’s resolution official will now seek to take the process forward in the bankruptcy court, the company said.
