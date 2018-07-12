Jet Airways latest offer: Grab Rs 2,500 off on international flight tickets; check details

Under the offer, passengers can avail Rs 1,000 discount on Economy seats and Rs 2,500 on Premiere seats on all international flights.

Jet Airways offer: India’s airline major Jet Airways has come with its latest sale, offering an attractive discount of Rs 2,500 on international flight tickets. Under the offer, passengers can avail Rs 1,000 discount on Economy seats and Rs 2,500 on Premiere seats on all international flights. According to the company’s website, the offer is applicable only on tickets booked between June 15 and July 31. The travel period must be after June 15, 2018, to avail the discount.

Notably, this offer is valid on one way as well as return journey flights operated by the carrier. Further, the offer can be availed only through Jet Airways official website or mobile app by using promocode JETVISAE18 for Economy seats and JETVISAP18 for Premiere seats. The discount can be availed only on tickets booked using Visa cards, the company said on its website.

Apart from Jet Airways, domestic airline major Spicejet has also come out with its ‘Mega Monsoon Sale,’ which ends tomorrow. Spicejet is offering direct domestic flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive rate of Rs 999. According to the company’s website, the travel period for offer ends on October 8, 2018. The sale has been extended till July 13th.

Apart from the promotional sale, Spicejet is also offering 20 per cent discount on seats, meals, SpiceMax and other add-ons on bookings made using the company’s official website. The promo code for the additional discount offer is ADD0N20.

According to the terms and conditions available on the company’s website, the discount is applicable on one-way fares only. “The said offer is applicable on bookings made across all channels. The offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer and is not applicable on group bookings,” Spicejet said. Further, this promotional sale is applicable only on Direct Domestic flights, the company.

India’s largest airline by market share, IndiGo too has come out with a promotional sale. To mark its 12th anniversary, IndiGo has announced a sale of 12 lakh tickets with fares as low as Rs 1,212. The four-day sale that began earlier this week, also ends on July 13. Notably, the airline is offering 12 lakh seats at a discount of nearly 25 percent for travel between July 25 and March 30, 2019. The discounted prices are valid for both domestic and international flights on the 6E network of no-frills airline.