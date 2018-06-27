Jet Airways’ latest offer: Get up to 30% discount on international flight tickets; check details

Tickets must be purchased a minimum of 15 days prior to departure, Jet Airways said.

In a bid to woo customers this monsoon season, domestic airline major Jet Airways has come out with a latest sale, offering up to 30% discount on international flights. Notably, Jet Airways is also offering up to 25 per cent discount on domestic flights. According to the details available on the company’s website, customers can book tickets till June 30 in order to avail the benefits of this offer. The promotional sale offer is applicable on one way and return journey on flights operated by the airline.

The travel period for the applicable offer must be after July 11, 2018. For international bookings, the travel period began yesterday, 26th June 2018. The discount is applicable on the base fare in premiere and economy flights on its international network. Further, the airline has clarified that this offer is not applicable for travel to Amsterdam, Colombo and Paris. The domestic offer is applicable on on base fare in select economy flight tickets. Tickets must be purchased a minimum of 15 days prior to departure, Jet Airways said.

Separately, to commemorate 25 years of its operations, Jet Airways is offering 10% discount on flights within India under its ’25th anniversary special sale’ offer. The 10% discount offer is applicable on base fare in premiere and economy flights within India operated by the carrier, Jet Airways’ said on its official website last week. According to the available details, tickets must be purchased before September 30, 2018, and the travel period of the offer also ends on September 30, 2018. Notably, the offer is applicable on return journey only.

Under this ’25th anniversary sale’ offer, Jet Airways is also offering chances to win exciting prizes on booking flight tickets via its official website and app. This limited period offer is valid for bookings till June 30, 2018 and for travel up July 31, 2018, said the carrier.