Jet Airways latest offer: Book economy ticket and fly first class, here’s how

According to the details available on its website, all guests with confirmed ticket document beginning with 589 are eligible for to bid for an upgrade.

Domestic airline major Jet Airways has now allowed passengers from economy and premiere classes to bid for an upgrade to first class. Under the JetUpgrade offer launched yesterday, Jet Airways allows passengers to upgrade to a higher class of travel, implying that customers can choose to move from economy-premiere-first class. We take a closer look at how eligible passengers may submit their bid.

According to the details available on its website, all guests with confirmed ticket document beginning with 589 are eligible for to bid for an upgrade. Passengers who have bought flight tickets of Jet Airways can bid for upgrade under the scheme from Jet Airways’ website, jetairways.com. The offer will open for bidding only seven days prior to the flight’s departure.

“If your booking is eligible for an upgrade, you will receive an email invitation to bid or purchase instantly 7 days before departure. In case of a bid, you can make, change or cancel your bid for an upgrade any time before 25 hrs to departure. If your bid is successful, you will receive an e-mail notification anytime up to 24 hrs before departure. Only successful bids will be charged,” Jet Airways said.

The bids will have to be placed in the under the “Manage My Booking” section, stating the amount the passengers are willing to pay for the upgrade. Notably, passengers will not be allowed to withdraw their bid once it is accepted as per the defined timelines. Further, if the bid turns out to be unsuccessful, customers cannot cannot make a new bid offer.

If the customers do not wish to bid, they also pay up a fixed amount under Jet Airways Instant Upgrade scheme. If the offer turns out to be unsuccessful, the original ticket stands. “If your offer has been unsuccessful, then you will receive an email informing the same no later than 24 hours prior to departure and you can travel with your existing ticket. Your card will not be charged,” Jet Airways said.