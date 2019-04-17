Jet Airways last flight at 10:30 pm; ailing airline to shut down operations tonight

By: | Published: April 17, 2019 5:42 PM

Jet Airways, जेट एयरवेज, Cash Crisis, Naresh Goyal, Bidding, Jet Airways Board MeetingThe airline was expecting the funding to come through, even as the lenders didn’t take a final decision yesterday on providing emergency funds.

After lenders refused Jet Airways request for Rs 400 crore infusion, the debt-ridden airline on Wednesday decided to shut down the operations temporarily, ET Now reported. The last flight of the airline would be operated at 10:30 pm tonight, the report also said. The airline was expecting the funding to come through, even as the lenders didn’t take a final decision yesterday on providing it with the emergency funds.

Jet Airways CEO, Vinay Dube, had yesterday asked the banks for an immediate infusion of Rs 400 crore into the company, media had  reported citing Civil Aviation Secretary. The board of the company has decided to ground the airline if the lenders gave no reply to the request, the reports from yesterday had said.

On Tuesday, the lenders had assured that they would not drag the cash-starved airline to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The issue would be resolved  by seeking investment bids, they had said.

It’s not the apt time for the lenders of the airline to approach the tribunal to search for a solution, the report also said. The creditors can take the defaulter to the NCLT for resolution under the insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC).

The founder Naresh Goyal and his wife have already stepped down from the management last month as a part of lender’s debt resolution plan.

Meanwhile, embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya on Wednesday took to social media once again, this time to express his solidarity with Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and repeat his own offer to repay all the money he owes to India’s public sector banks.

