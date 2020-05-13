Jet Airways insolvency resolution professional seeks fresh EoI for defunct airline

Jet Airways insolvency resolution professional on Wednesday invited fresh expressions of interest (EoI) for the grounded airline.
Jet Airways insolvency resolution professional on Wednesday invited fresh expressions of interest (EoI) for the grounded airline.
This is the fourth time that EoI has been invited for Jet Airways, which was shuttered last year.
The last date for submission of bid documents is May 28 and the final list of prospective resolution applicants will be issued on June 10, as per a public document.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.