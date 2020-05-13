  • MORE MARKET STATS

Jet Airways insolvency resolution professional seeks fresh EoI for defunct airline

By: |
Published: May 13, 2020 12:02:41 PM

Jet Airways insolvency resolution professional on Wednesday invited fresh expressions of interest (EoI) for the grounded airline.

Jet Airways, Jet Airways insolvency resolution, jet airways EoI, latest news on jet airways, jet airways biddingThis is the fourth time that EoI has been invited for Jet Airways, which was shuttered last year.

Jet Airways insolvency resolution professional on Wednesday invited fresh expressions of interest (EoI) for the grounded airline.

This is the fourth time that EoI has been invited for Jet Airways, which was shuttered last year.

Related News

The last date for submission of bid documents is May 28 and the final list of prospective resolution applicants will be issued on June 10, as per a public document.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Jet Airways insolvency resolution professional seeks fresh EoI for defunct airline
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IBA submits proposal on ‘bad bank’ to govt, RBI
25G unlikely to be part of coming auction — Know why
3Smartphone shipments: India only market among top three to post growth in Jan-March