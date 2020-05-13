Jet Airways insolvency resolution professional seeks fresh EoI for defunct airline

This is the fourth time that EoI has been invited for Jet Airways, which was shuttered last year.

Jet Airways insolvency resolution professional on Wednesday invited fresh expressions of interest (EoI) for the grounded airline.

This is the fourth time that EoI has been invited for Jet Airways, which was shuttered last year.

The last date for submission of bid documents is May 28 and the final list of prospective resolution applicants will be issued on June 10, as per a public document.