Jet Airways Independence Day sale: Grab up to 30% off on international flights; check prices, routes

Jet Airways offer: The offer is valid for one-way tickets as well as return tickets. (Image: Reuters)

Jet Airways Independence Day sale: Under its 9-day sale offer, Jet Airways has announced up to 30 percent discount on international flights, company website said. The offer is applicable for both economy and premium segments. The customers must buy the tickets between August 7, 2018 and August 15, 2018 to avail the offer that has been introduced on the occasion of India’s 72nd Independence day.

The offer is valid for one-way tickets as well as return tickets. Passengers can choose any one of the 21 Jet Airways international destinations including Dhabi, Sharjah, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Jeddah, Riyadh, Kuwait, Muscat, Amsterdam Schiphol, Paris Charles de Gaulle, London Heathrow, Manchester, Zurich, Frankfurt, Prague, Geneva, Rome and Toronto. The offer is applicable on Jet Airways’ services to Colombo, Dhaka, Kathmandu, Bangkok, Singapore and Hong Kong as well, according to the company. Travel under the scheme is effective from the date of booking.

Flat 10% on domestic return flights

The 10% discount offer is applicable on base fare in Première and Economy on flights within India. It is applicable on return journeys only and the travel must commence and the entire journey must be completed on or before September 30, 2018. The tickets must be purchased a minimum of 15 days prior departure and this offer is not applicable for bookings done using the multicity option. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion.

Meanwhile, under its ‘Europe on Sale’ scheme, Jet Airways is also offering up to 30 percent discount on flight tickets. To avail the offer, flyers have to purchase flight tickets till August 17, 2018, according to the company website. The latest offer is applicable on base fare in economy segment only and is valid on select flights to Europe operated by the airline and its codeshare partners namely Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.