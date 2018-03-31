Jet Airways, GoAir, AirAsia offer interesting great deals for summer holidays, check details here

GoAir, Jet Airways and AirAsia are offering amazing deals on both domestic and international routes.

Have plans for the summer holidays? And you do not want buring a hole in your pocket by keeping travelling cost on check, then you have the opportunity to fly to your preferred destination as multiple airlines have started off with enticing sale offers. Airlines such as Jet Airways and AirAsia are offering amazing deals on both domestic and international routes. GoAir has interesting offers on domestic routes as of now. If you wish to fly the GoAir is starting their domestic flight tickets at Rs. 991. On the other hand, Jet Airways has come up with 30 per cent discount on its domestic as well as international flights under their ‘Easter Deals’. Another player, AirAsia has started the domestic flight tickets at Rs. 849 meanwhile, the international flight tickets is starting at Rs. 1,999.

Jet Airways offer: Domestic and international flight tickets

The latest offer to fly cheap has come from Jet Airways. The Airlines has come up with ‘Easter Deals’ where they are offering up to 30 per cent discount on domestic also on the international flight tickets as well. However, the offer is limited on select routes only. In order to get the booking done, you need to hurry up as the last date to get the best offer is till April 2, 2018. Jet Airways’ offer on domestic flight ticket has a time period which ends on September 30, 2018. Fits perfectly within the time for a summer getaway!

GoAir offer: Domestic flight tickets

If budget is your main constraint the GoAir has a solution for it. GoAir is offering flight tickets (domestic) at very reasonable all-inclusive price of Rs. 991. This comes under GoAir’s lowest fare offer. In order to book the tickets you need to hurry up as the last date to get the best deals from GoAir is April 5, 2018. I fyou wish to get more discounts then you will need to book the ticket from GoAir app. You will get 10 per cent discount. In order to get the discount, you need to type the promo code ‘ GOAPP10’.

AirAsia offer: Domestic and international flight tickets

Now, with AirAsia India, you will be able to for as low as Rs. 849 on select routes. The sale has come under its ‘Mega Sale’ scheme. However, these prices are for domestic air travel only. The bookings for the same can be done till April 1, 2018. However, there is a caveat which is the travel period. AirAsia’s offer starts on October 1, 2018 and ends on May 28, 2019. For international routes, AirAsia has come up with flight tickets starting at Rs 1999 on select routes. The travel period and the time to book the same is also same as for the domestic flights. The routes AirAsia covers are Singapore, Bali, Perth, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok among others.