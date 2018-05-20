Jet Airways, GoAir, AirAsia, Indigo: Discounts on flight tickets; Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad offers compared

Jet Airways, GoAir, AirAsia and Indigo have come up with amazing flight deals this summer. The airlines are providing affordable flight deals under various offer schemes.

Jet Airways, GoAir, AirAsia and Indigo have come up with amazing flight deals this summer. The airlines are providing affordable flight deals under various offer schemes. Tickets are available at discounted rates, cashback offers and various other promotional deals on domestic and international flight tickets. Prices start from as low as Rs 967 for domestic flights and that too on non-stop flights.

Here are the cheapest offers passengers can avail in coming days:

AirAsia discount offer

AirAsia has introduced first ever daily direct flights now! The flights can be booked till May 20, 2018 (today) for flights commencing between the period 14 May 2018 to 31 August 2018. The discount scheme comes with offers of flight tickets starting from Rs 1399. AirAsia is offering flights from a host of cities such as Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Surat, Jaipur, Pune, Chandigarh, Goa, Guwahati, Imphal and more. AirAsia is also offering overseas flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 3,999 on select routes including Bali, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur. Meanwhile, AirAsia is also offering fares as low as Rs 3498 from Delhi to Bengaluru.

Jet Airways discount offer

Jet Airways is offering fares starting as low as Rs 967 for Udan flights, which it plans to operate from June. The airline announced the commencement of its operations under the government’s regional connectivity scheme, Udan, from June 14 onwards, with the first flight to be operated on the Lucknow-Allahabad-Patna sector. The fares for Lucknow-Allahabad-Patna flight under the Udan scheme will be Rs 967, while the flights on the Patna-Allahabad-Patna route will cost Rs 1,216. Similarly, the ticket price for a trip on the Nagpur-Allahabad-Nagpur route has been pegged at Rs 1,690, while the Indore-Allahabad-Indore flight will cost Rs 1,914. The fare for a Delhi-Nashik-Delhi flight will be Rs 2,665, as per Jet Airways press release. Meanwhile, Jet Airways is providing lowest fares from Delhi on various routes; Delhi to Mumbai- Rs 2753, Delhi to Bangaluru- 3540 and Delhi to Hyderabad- 2558.

Indigo discount offer

One of the leaders in the aviation industry, IndiGo has introduced amazing offers for their 52nd destination Hubli in Karnataka with daily flights from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Goa and Kochi. The fares start at Rs 1299. Indigo is also offering cheap fares from Delhi to Mumbai in Rs 2419, Delhi to Bengaluru for Rs 3112 and Delhi to Hyderabad for Rs 2259.

GoAir discount offer

GoAir has come up with “Appy weekends” offers that can be booked with the GoAir app. Under this offer, the airlines is offering Rs 250 off on one-way journey and Rs 500 off on return journey. Use the Promo code GOAPP250 to avail the offer. The booking Period is from 19th May’18 to 20th May’18. The travel period is till 30th September’18. This offer is applicable on GoAir mobile app only. The cheapest fares available for GoAir are Delhi to Mumbai- Rs 2771 and Delhi to Hyderabad- Rs 2557.