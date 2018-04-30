Fly to Europe at 30% discount with Jet Airways; grab Rs 1,304 flight ticket offers on Go Air

Jet Airways is offering up to 30% discount on base fare in Economy from India to select destinations in Europe.

With Jet Airways latest offer, you can now spend the summer in Europe at affordable prices. Jet Airways’ latest offer called ‘Europe On Sale!’ provides up to 30% discount on to select destinations in Europe. The airline major is offering up to 30% discount on base fare in Economy from India to select destinations in Europe on flights operated by Jet Airways and our partners Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. “Applicable on one way and return journeys, the offer is applicable for tickets purchased between Apr 17, 2018 and Apr 30, 2018.

According to the terms and conditions available of its website, the outbound journey must commence between Oct 10, 2018 and Dec 15, 2018 and the inbound journey must commence on or after Jan 15, 2019. “Jet Airways reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether,” the company said on its website.

Domestic airline Go Air is also providing exciting offers for holiday goers back home. In its ‘Fly with Go’ sale, the airline is providing all inclusive tickets for as low as Rs 1,304. Some attractive routes for which the offer is applicable includes Bagdogra to Guwahati (Rs 1,304), Ahmedabad to Mumbai (Rs 1,608), Goa to Hyderabad (Rs 1,799), Leh to Delhi (Rs 1,800), Kolkata to Bhubaneswar (Rs 1,810). The company is also offering a 10% discount for users of the Ga Air app. “Use GOAPP10 and get up to 10%* off on bookings through the GoAir app. Hurry, offer valid until May 2nd, 2018. Book Now!” the company said on its website.