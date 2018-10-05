Jet Airways global sale: Up to 30% discount on flights tickets; check routes, other details

Jet Airways sale: The booking for flights will start from October 5, 2018, and will end on October 9, 2018.

Jet Airways sale: After GoAir and AirAsia announced huge discounts on flight tickets, cash trapped Jet Airways has also come up with a fresh sale, offering up to 30% discounts under ‘Global Sale’ programme on international and domestic flights for selected destinations. The debt-laden airline is offering on both one-way and return journeys across its domestic and international network.

Flyers can book the tickets by searching flights for domestic routes and international flights “from India to ASEAN/ SAARC,/GULF/ LHR/ MAN/YYZ destinations”, as per the information available on its website. Under the sale, customers can avail the discount on base fare in premiere and economy on international and domestic flights.

The booking for flights will start from October 5, 2018, and will end on October 9, 2018. However, customers are required to book the tickets a minimum of eight days prior to the departure for travelling in the premiere section within India, Jet Airways said.

The offer is for a limited period and valid for all customers. It also added that flight change, child discount, date change, weekend surcharge, refund charges, blackout period or travel restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fae rule.

AirAsia offer

AirAsia India, in its new sale offer, is also offering the domestic flyers tickets for as low as Rs 999, bookings for which will end October 7 and applicable for travel till June 30, 2019. The customers can books the tickets to fly to Bengaluru, New Delhi, Amritsar, Goa, Kochi, and Kolkata, and other cities. The fares under the offer are valid for limited period and are non-refundable and non-transferable.

IndiGo offer

Also, IndiGo is offering flights tickets for as low as Rs 1,199 inclusive of all taxes. The offer by IndiGo is valid till October 7, 2018 for travel till March 31, 2019 and can be availed on the limited number of seats on select sectors and flights.