Jet Airways ‘Global Sale’: Last day tomorrow to book flight tickets at up to 30% discount; check details

Jet Airways offer: The booking for the flights began on October 5, 2018.

Jet Airways ‘Global Sale’ offer: The latest discount offer announced by Jet Airways that offers up to 30% off on international and domestic flights on selected routes will end tomorrow. The offer is applicable on both one-way and return flights across the domestic and international network of the airline. The booking for the flights began on October 5, 2018. Flyers interested to make most of the offer can book tickets at discounted rates last by tomorrow.

Nevertheless, customers looking for travel in premiere section within India needed to book flights a minimum of eight days prior to the departure, Jet Airways had said. The customers can book flight tickets by searching flights for domestic routes and international flights “from India to ASEAN/ SAARC,/GULF/ LHR/ MAN/YYZ destinations”, as per the information available on its Jet Airways’ website.

The offer originally offered discount on base fare in the premier and economy segments on international and domestic flights.

Jet Airways also says that flight change, child discount, date change, weekend surcharge, refund charges, blackout period or travel restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule.

Meanwhile, AirAsia and IndiGo already came out with exciting offers for the flyers.

AirAsia offer

AirAsia India recently announced announced an offer for the customers under which they could purchase flight tickets for as low as Rs 999 till October 7. The offer was applicable for travel till June 30, 2019. The flyers could book the tickets to fly to Bengaluru, New Delhi, Amritsar, Goa, Kochi, and Kolkata, and other cities.

IndiGo offer

Budget carrier IndiGo also offered flight tickets starting at Rs 1,199 inclusive of all taxes. The IndiGo offer was valid till October 7, 2018 for travel till March 31, 2019 and could be availed on the limited number of seats on select sectors and flight routes.