Jet Airways gets new CEO; Sanjiv Kapoor to pilot grounded airline as it rushes to fly again this summer

Travel industry veteran Sanjiv Kapoor has been appointed as the new chief executive of Jet Airways on Friday by the Kalrock-Jalan consortium, the grounded airlines’ new promoters, as the budget airline gears up to fly once again this summer. Sanjiv Kapoor has been appointed as the CEO effective April 4, the consortium announced. Jet Airways, which has not flown since April, 2019, is in the process of re-launching operations under its new promoters in the first quarter of 2022.

Sanjiv Kapoor’s appointment comes days after Jet Airways appointed former SriLankan Airlines’ CEO, Vipula Gunatilleka as its new Chief Financial Officer. Jet is on its path to revival, and has started the hiring process for new crew and pilots after being grounded for nearly three years now.

Sanjiv Kapoor, who is at present the President of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, has worked for rival airlines such as Tata-owned Vistara, and SpiceJet Ltd in leadership roles. Following his appointment, Murari Lal Jalan, Lead Partner of the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, said, “I am certain he (Sanjiv Kapoor) will be able to lead Jet Airways and make it become the most preferred full-service carrier of India.” Jet Airways will reclaim its lost glory and surpass everyone’s expectation, he added. Jalan took over the low cost carrier last year from Naresh Goyal and Etihad Airways, after the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) approved its plan.

Kapoor, who has been the President of Oberoi Hotels since June last year, will rejoin the aviation sector after a gap of about three years. He has worked as the Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer of Vistara Airlines for three years, and Chief Operating Officer of SpiceJet for two years.

“Even though Jet Airways has been out of operation for three years, it still has a large fan base of loyal customers who miss it every day and can’t wait for it to take to the skies again. Working together with a very strong team of experienced aviation professionals that is being put together by the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, I look forward to leading the charge in rebuilding Jet Airways into the most preferred customer-oriented airline once again, a people-focused airline for the digital age,” Sanjiv Kapoor said in a statement.

Loss-making airline Jet Airways was grounded in 2019 after failing to repay its dues. Under its new promoters, the airlines plan to take to the skies this summer as a full service domestic airline with a fleet of six planes. Along with low cost carrier (LCC) rivals, SpiceJet, and Indigo, Jet will also have to compete with Rakesh Jhunjunwala’s Akasa which is also expected to launch this year. Akasa has received the aviation ministry’s no objection certificate and is expected to file for a permit with DGCA.