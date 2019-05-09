Jet Airways fiasco hits domestic air passengers traffic; growth shrinks in a single month

By: |
Published: May 9, 2019 12:01:48 PM

The growth which was recorded at over 8% in February 2019, reduced to a mere 3% in March of the same year.

Jet Airways, Jet Airways Shutdown Operation, Cash Crisis, Jet Employee, Fund, jet airways suicide, jet airways employee suicide, jet airways news, jet airways share, jet airways crisis, jet airways owner, jet airways latest news, jet airways employees,(PTI Photo)

Indian aviation industry has witnessed a slowdown in air passengers growth, owing to the ongoing Jet Airways crisis. The growth which was recorded at over 8% in February 2019, reduced to mere 3% in March of the same year, says report. This was also caused by the construction that is going on at Mumbai airport, The International Air Transport Association (IATA) report for March 2019 showed.

“The slowdown largely reflects the reduction in flight operations of Jet Airways — which stopped flying in April — as well as disruptions at Mumbai airport owing to construction,” IATA said.

However, Indian airlines have been on an expansion spree since the Jet Airways temporary shutdown since 17 March 2019. Attributing the need for flight expansion to the shortage created by shutdown, SpiceJet has said that the travellers have been facing a flight crunch. In the peak summer season, the flight crunch has actually created an opportunity for other airlines to pick up from where Jet Airways has left.

Expansions since Jet shutdown

Ajay Singh’s SpiceJet has announced over 75 domestic flights since Jet’s touch down. In addition to that, they have launched a slew of international flight as well to Hong Kong, Jeddah, Dubai, Colombo, Dhaka, Riyadh, and Kathmandu. The company said that it is a pro-active measure to cater to the demand that has grown out of the ongoing crisis in Indian aviation.

Also Read: IndiGo is not so surprising beneficiary of Jet Airways crisis; market share up to 47%

Budget carrier GoAir had also ramped up its operations with an addition of 28 flights. GoAir also attributed the expansion to alleviate the inconvenience caused by Jet crisis.

Indian aviation industry dominator — IndiGo — had also expanded its operations with six new flights to and from Delhi. However, IndiGo said that the addition was kept in mind the increase in leisure and business travellers.

Previously, a report revealed that other airlines have been a beneficiary of the chaos created by Jet termination and Boeing 737 groundings. IndiGo increased its market share to 47%, grabbing the largest share of the pie of Indian air passengers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Jet Airways fiasco hits domestic air passengers traffic; growth shrinks in a single month
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition