Jet Airways fiasco hits domestic air passengers traffic; growth shrinks in a single month

Indian aviation industry has witnessed a slowdown in air passengers growth, owing to the ongoing Jet Airways crisis. The growth which was recorded at over 8% in February 2019, reduced to mere 3% in March of the same year, says report. This was also caused by the construction that is going on at Mumbai airport, The International Air Transport Association (IATA) report for March 2019 showed. \u201cThe slowdown largely reflects the reduction in flight operations of Jet Airways - which\u00a0stopped flying in April - as well as disruptions at Mumbai airport owing to construction,\u201d IATA said. However, Indian airlines have been on an expansion spree since the Jet Airways temporary shutdown since 17 March 2019. Attributing the need for flight expansion to the shortage created by shutdown, SpiceJet has said that the travellers have been facing a flight crunch. In the peak summer season, the flight crunch has actually created an opportunity for other airlines to pick up from where Jet Airways has left. Expansions since Jet shutdown Ajay Singh\u2019s SpiceJet has announced over 75 domestic flights since Jet\u2019s touch down. In addition to that, they have launched a slew of international flight as well to Hong Kong, Jeddah, Dubai, Colombo, Dhaka, Riyadh, and Kathmandu. The company said that it is a pro-active measure to cater to the demand that has grown out of the ongoing crisis in Indian aviation. Also Read:\u00a0IndiGo is not so surprising beneficiary of Jet Airways crisis; market share up to\u00a047% Budget carrier GoAir had also ramped up its operations with an addition of 28 flights. GoAir also attributed the expansion to alleviate the inconvenience caused by Jet crisis. Indian aviation industry dominator - IndiGo - had also expanded its operations with six new flights to and from Delhi. However, IndiGo said that the addition was kept in mind the increase in leisure and business travellers. Previously, a report revealed that other airlines have been a beneficiary of the chaos created by Jet termination and Boeing 737 groundings. IndiGo increased its market share to 47%, grabbing the largest share of the pie of Indian air passengers.