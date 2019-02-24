Fresh trouble for Jet Airways; pilots threaten to ground beleaguered airline

Jet faces pilot trouble; may hit flight schedules

In a move that might ground a large number of flights of financially struggling carrier Jet Airways, a section of its pilots has decided that if the unpaid dues of the pilots are not cleared by February 28, the pilots operating out of Delhi base will stop flying. This includes pilots across Jet’s fleet, including the widebody aircraft that operate international flights.

Jet Airways, which has a secondary hub at Delhi, operates about 100 domestic and 40 international flights from Delhi airport, and if majority of pilots decide not to fly, there is a possibility of major disruption of flight schedules.

The pilots stated in an internal communication, seen by FE, “If the promise is not fulfilled this month, we must not fly and stop unconditional support…Majority of Delhi pilots have decided not to fly if the commitment is not fulfilled by February 28.”

In December, Jet Airways had assured its pilots that the company would clear all pending dues by April and had even outlined a payment schedule. But the pilots, who have not been paid full salary since August last year when Jet’s financial troubles came to the fore, allege, “Nothing has changed so far. In the past the money was coming in 25% installments and now it will be paid 150% in one go! Imagine those who are on low budgets and have commitments to fulfill.”

Jet Airways did not respond to the Financial Express query till the time of going to the press.