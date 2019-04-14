Jet Airways extends suspension of west-bound flights till Apr 16

By: | Published: April 14, 2019 4:34 PM

The airline has also cancelled its long-haul, west-bound operations to and from Amsterdam, London Heathrow, and Paris till April 16, Jet Airways said Sunday.

Jet Airways, extends suspension, flights, industry, newsJet Airways extends suspension of west-bound flights till Apr 16. (Reuters)

Struggling for survival due to severe cash crunch, Jet Airways has suspended its operations in SAARC and ASEAN regions indefinitely, besides extending suspension of its services to Toronto and Paris from Chennai and back. The airline has also cancelled its long-haul, west-bound operations to and from Amsterdam, London Heathrow, and Paris till April 16, Jet Airways said Sunday.

Operating with 6-7 aircraft, Jet Airways had on Friday extended suspension of its services to these destinations until Monday. “Jet Airways has currently suspended operations to SAARC and ASEAN destinations, as well as to Toronto and Paris from Chennai and back,” said Jet Airways in a statement.

“The airline has also cancelled its long-haul, west bound operations to/from Amsterdam, London Heathrow, and Paris until April 16 (Tuesday),” it added.

According to available information, the airline has also stopped accepting bookings for its Mumbai-Paris flight until June 10. It has also closed reservations for its Mumbai-London, Mumbai-Amsterdam-Mumbai and Bangalore-Amsterdam flights, up to April 18, as per the information. Jet Airways confirmed stopping of bookings for these flights, saying the move is aimed at re-accommodating passengers due to interim cancellations.

“As a proactive measure, Jet Airways has restricted sales on certain routes for a few days, in order to re-accommodate guests, who have unfortunately been inconvenienced by interim cancellations,” the airline said. Following complaints by passengers of lack of information on cancellation and non-receipt of refunds, Civil Aviation secretary had Friday said the Centre had asked Jet Airways to inform passengers 48 hours in advance about flight cancellations, and take their problems into consideration.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Jet Airways extends suspension of west-bound flights till Apr 16
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition