Jet Airways’ employees write to Modi, Jaitley seeking intervention; DGCA to ask for credible revival plan

After Jet Airways temporarily suspended all operations, the employee union Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley seeking their intervention to resolve the crisis, ET Now reported. The company staffers also demanded an inquiry into what led to the downfall of the airline, the report added. The suspension of operations has rendered 16,000 permanent employees jobless while 22,000 employees have been affected indirectly, the union said.

On allegations of a ‘corporate war’ fuelling crisis at the airline, the union said that the charges are limited to the hike in air fares. It has nothing to do with blocking of funding to the air carrier, it added.

The government needs to think about the repercussions of the crisis at Jet Airways, CNBC TV18 reported citing Jet Airways’ staff. It’s a question about jobs of 16,000 employees, the association noted.

Management will let us know in one week’s time if Jet Airways will fly again, the union said. Meanwhile, the staff will continue to claim the pending salaries, it added. The employee union also question why the airline didn’t pay up salaries before getting bust.

Revival plan

The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Thursday said it will ask Jet Airways for a ‘concrete and credible’ revival plan, as well as extend help within the regulatory framework, news agency PTI reported. The regulator would take action in accordance with due procedure under relevant regulations, PTI also reported an unidentified senior official of the DGCA as saying.

The civil aviation ministry, on Wednesday, had said it would support the resolution process for Jet Airways within the existing regulatory framework.