Jet Airways Diwali offer: Now, grab up to 30% off on flight tickets; check details

By: | Published: October 31, 2018 11:14 AM

Jet Airways offer: In line with other airlines, budget carrier Jet Airways has announced its sale offer as festival of Diwali nears. Under the latest ‘Happy Diwali’ offer, Jet Airways is offering up to 30 percent discount on both domestic and international flight tickets.

jet airways, jet airways job cut, jet airways jobs, jet airways cost cut, jet airways pilot pink slipsJet Airways offer: Budget carrier Jet Airways has announced its sale offer.

Jet Airways offer: In line with other airlines, budget carrier Jet Airways has announced its sale offer as festival of Diwali nears. Under the latest ‘Happy Diwali’ offer,  Jet Airways is offering up to 30 percent discount on both domestic and international flight tickets. The offer is valid on one way and return journeys and the tickets must be booked between October 30, 2018 and November 5, 2018, the airline website mentioned. Those flying to the international destinations, the travel must start on or after October 30, 2018.

However, there is an exception: the travel to Manchester must commence on or after November 5, 2018. The tickets must be purchased a minimum of 8 days before the departure for travel on or before November 7, 2018 for travel in premiere’ on flights within India. The JetAirways website also mentions: “For travel in Economy on flights within India, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 14 days prior to departure for travel on or after Nov 14, 2018.”

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty choppy as metal, auto stocks drag; rupee below 74/$; Vedanta down 2%

This  discount is also available on base fare in Premiere and Economy from India to select destinations in Europe on flights operated Jet Airways and the airline’s codeshare partners Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

The tickets can be booked either on Jet Airway’s official website jetairways.com or on its app.

Exclusive benefits include:

Additional earnings of 250 Bonus JPMiles on every flight booking

Zero Cancellation Fee for all changes or cancellations made within 24 hours of booking

Locking your preferred fare with a nominal fee for up to 72 hours to safeguard against fare change

Airport lounge access for a nominal fee

Note: Read the terms & conditions carefully before booking the flight tickets.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Jet Airways Diwali offer: Now, grab up to 30% off on flight tickets; check details
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition