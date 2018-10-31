Jet Airways Diwali offer: Now, grab up to 30% off on flight tickets; check details

Jet Airways offer: Budget carrier Jet Airways has announced its sale offer.

Jet Airways offer: In line with other airlines, budget carrier Jet Airways has announced its sale offer as festival of Diwali nears. Under the latest ‘Happy Diwali’ offer, Jet Airways is offering up to 30 percent discount on both domestic and international flight tickets. The offer is valid on one way and return journeys and the tickets must be booked between October 30, 2018 and November 5, 2018, the airline website mentioned. Those flying to the international destinations, the travel must start on or after October 30, 2018.

However, there is an exception: the travel to Manchester must commence on or after November 5, 2018. The tickets must be purchased a minimum of 8 days before the departure for travel on or before November 7, 2018 for travel in premiere’ on flights within India. The JetAirways website also mentions: “For travel in Economy on flights within India, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 14 days prior to departure for travel on or after Nov 14, 2018.”

This discount is also available on base fare in Premiere and Economy from India to select destinations in Europe on flights operated Jet Airways and the airline’s codeshare partners Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

The tickets can be booked either on Jet Airway’s official website jetairways.com or on its app.

Exclusive benefits include:

Additional earnings of 250 Bonus JPMiles on every flight booking

Zero Cancellation Fee for all changes or cancellations made within 24 hours of booking

Locking your preferred fare with a nominal fee for up to 72 hours to safeguard against fare change

Airport lounge access for a nominal fee

Note: Read the terms & conditions carefully before booking the flight tickets.