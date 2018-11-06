Jet Airways Diwali Offer: Now, book flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,998; check details

Jet Airways’ Diwali offer is applicable on base fare in the premiere and economy class flight tickets across the airline’s network. (IE)

Jet Airways offer: The ‘Diwali Sale’ offer by budget carrier Jet Airways, which ended November 5, has been extended till November 11, 2018, airline mentioned on its website. The offer started on October 30. The customers can get up to 30 percent discount under the offer on booking domestic and international flight tickets. The tickets can be booked for as low as Rs 1,998 onwards for Mumbai-Kochi and Rs. 6,723 onwards for Mumbai-Muscat, the airline said.

Jet Airways’ Diwali offer is applicable on base fare in the premiere and economy class flight tickets across the airline’s network. The offer is also valid on the flights operated by Jet Airways’ codeshare partners Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. To know about further details, interested customers can log into the airline’s website or app.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the shares of Jet Airways soared 9.5 percent Monday amid reports of initiation of second round of talks with Tata Group for a deal. The stock surged 9.47 per cent to end at Rs 250.75 on the BSE. Intra-day, it jumped 10.95 per cent to Rs 254.15. On the NSE, shares of the company zoomed 9.20 per cent to close at Rs 250.25.

The company’s market valuation rose by Rs 247.45 crore to Rs 2,848.45 crore on the BSE. In terms of the equity volume, 12.68 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over one crore shares changed hands on the NSE during the day. Meanwhile, the BSE has sought clarification from Jet Airways (India) with reference to the news Monday.