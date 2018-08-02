Jet Airways discount offer: Grab 15% off on international flight tickets; check details

The customers can avail the discount offer till August 6 this year.

Jet Airways disocunt offer: Country’s second largest airline Jet Airways is offering a discount of 15 percent on international flight tickets on select routes, company website said. The customers can avail the discount offer till August 6 this year. One can avail the offer on international routes such as Phuket, Manila, Sydney, Auckland,Beijing, Cairns, Chengdu, Darwin, Denpasar Bali, Guangzhou, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta among others. However, certain conditions apply on the offer.

Terms and conditions:

Up to 15 percent discount is applicable on base fare in Première and Economy for travel from India to Auckland, Beijing, Cairns, Chengdu, Darwin, Denpasar Bali, Guangzhou, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Kunming, Manila, Melbourne, Nadi, Okinawa, Osaka, Perth, Phuket, Seoul, Shanghai, Surabaya, Sydney and Tokyo Narita on flights operated by Jet Airways and our codeshare or interline partners

Travel must be via Bangkok, Hong Kong or Singapore

Applicable on return journeys only

Tickets must be purchased between July 31, 2018 and August 6, 2018

Travel must commence on or after July 31, 2018

Discount is applicable on select booking classes

Child or infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and or flight restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule

Meanwhile, in a bid to woo passengers this lean season, low cost carrier AirAsia is offering up to 40 percent discount on domestic flight tickets. Under its latest ‘Buy More, Save More’ offer, the airline is offering up to 40% discount. The discount offer is valid on travel from July 31, 2018 to November 30, 2018. According to the company’s website, the tickets must be booked by 5th August 2018. Some attractively priced destinations include flights from New Delhi to Pune at Rs 2,782, Bangalore at Rs 3,384, Kochi at Rs 6,253 and Hyderabad Rs 6,352. Notably the carrier is also offering low cost fares for international destinations.