Jet Airways delays salary of 20 per cent staff

Embattled full-service airlines Jet Airways has delayed the salaries of 20% of its staff — mostly the higher paid brackets including its pilots.

The airline, which is on a cost-cutting and turnaround mode to streamline costs, said that it has paid salaries to over 80% of its employees.

“Jet Airways is committed to honour its obligations towards its employees and has already paid salaries on time to 84% of its employees. In line with the mandate received from the company’s board of directors, the airline management is undertaking definite steps to turn around its business and is evaluating various funding options on priority to resolve the interim challenge,” Jet said in a response to a query by FE.

In a mail to the management, Jet pilots said in all likelihood, the August salaries are not to be paid till mid-month. “It is unacceptable and the management agreed that henceforth salaries would be paid on time and if there is any delay, the same will be communicated to pilots on time,” one of the pilots said.