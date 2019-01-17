Jet Airways defers delivery of six Boeing aircraft

By: | Published: January 17, 2019 4:39 AM

jet airways, sbi, boeingJet Airways said State Bank of India (SBI) along with other lenders and stakeholders is working on a comprehensive resolution plan to turnaround the airline.

Jet Airways has deferred deliveries of six Boeing 737 max aircraft due to non-payment to its lessors, sources in the airline said on Wednesday.

The full-service carrier had placed an order for 75 Boeing 737 max aircraft in July last year in addition to its earlier order of 150 Boeing 737 max aircraft. Jet Airways follows a sale and leaseback model under which lessor purchases the aircraft and leases it to the airlines.

The Naresh Goyal-led airline has received five aircraft from that order, so far. During the post earnings call, Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube had said the airline would get a total of 11 Boeing 737 max by FY19.

“That is not happening with the current situation. Boeing has made the deliveries but they are stuck due to non-payment to lessors,” the source said. The airline could not be reached immediately for comments. Jet Airways has been grappling with financial woes and even defaulted on loan repayment to a consortium of Indian banks.

Meanwhile, the government said on Wednesday that it is waiting for a resolution plan from Jet Airways. Civil aviation secretary RN Choubey said the ministry is aware about the discussions between Jet Airways, its equity partner Etihad Airways and lending banks but ruled out a helping hand to the carrier for staying afloat.

According to reports, Etihad has sought permission from Sebi on preferential pricing and open offer guidelines in order to invest more in the Mumbai-based carrier.

“We are aware that the airline and its lenders are in discussions. No one has approached us for an exemption from any regulatory authority. If there is any exemption to be sought that should be between the airline and that agency, and civil aviation ministry has no role to play,” Choubey told reporters.

“They have to agree on a resolution plan, only after that they can approach RBI, Sebi, the government and others,” he added. Etihad currently holds 24% stake in Jet Airways and can increase it up to 49% as per the FDI rules.

Also read: Where are jobs? Piyush Goyal retorts: Modi govt created enough jobs, data fails to show the real picture

Jet Airways said State Bank of India (SBI) along with other lenders and stakeholders is working on a comprehensive resolution plan to turnaround the airline. According to rating agency Icra, the airline has large debt repayments of Rs 1,700 crore in FY19.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Jet Airways defers delivery of six Boeing aircraft
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition