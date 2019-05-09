Jet Airways crisis: UK entrepreneur puts in formal bid for airlines

Published: May 9, 2019 4:09:19 AM

Unsworth’s offer is unlikely to be accepted as it doesn’t conform to the EoI guidelines according to which the last date of submission of bids ended on April 12. 

Even as there is no clarity on whether the shortlisted bidders for Jet Airways will be interested in investing in the airline as the deadline for the bidding process comes to an end on May 10, Jason Unsworth, a UK-based entrepreneur, who had earlier offered to take over the grounded carrier, has now claimed to have put in a formal bid.

He has now also claimed that his six-member consortium includes former Jet chairman Naresh Goyal and submitted the expression of document (EoI) on Tuesday night. He claimed to have funding support from Future Trend Capital, Redcliffe Capital and others as well.
“Last night our consortium submitted to State Bank of India the EoI document, with the listed consortium below. Jason Unsworth (Atmosphere Airlines), Lakshay Uttam (My World Ventures), Lalit Verma (Future Trend Capital), Dhiiraj (Redcliffe Capital), Naresh Goyal (Jetair), Sachin Nalawade (Mallhar Hospitality & Events),” Unsworth wrote on microblogging site Twitter.

However, Goyal’s daughter Namrata was quick to call Unsworth’s claims misleading. “I’m Naresh Goyal’s daughter and this is to clarify that he’s not part of any consortium and this information is completely misleading and mischievous,” Namrata replied to Unsworth’s tweet.

Unsworth’s offer is unlikely to be accepted as it doesn’t conform to the EoI guidelines according to which the last date of submission of bids ended on April 12. Also, the rules allow a maximum of three members to be part of a bidding consortium.

The lenders, headed by State Bank of India, have to close the bidding process by May 10. Jet’s equity partner Etihad Airways, India’s sovereign wealth fund NIIF, US-based TPG Capital and Indigo Partners are the four bidder in the fray now. Future Trend had reportedly teamed up with Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal earlier to submit an EoI for the airline.

Redcliffe Capital submitted the EoI along with Think Capital but these bids were not shortlisted for the final round. Unsworth, founder and CEO of his family-owned start-up Atmosphere Intercontinental Airlines, took to Twitter for announcing interest in reviving Jet a week after it closed operations on April 17. His only background in aviation so far is that he has worked as ground staff for airlines and airports in the past. He claims to have the backing of investors who are willing to pump money into Jet.

