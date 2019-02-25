Jet Airways crisis: SBI says no decision taken on moving NCLT against airlines

By: | Updated: February 25, 2019 8:56 PM

A consortium of banks, led by SBI, has extended loans to Jet Airways, which is looking to rejig debt and raise funds. Lenders can initiate proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to recover dues from debt-laden entities.

Jet Airways crisis, sbi, nclt, Jet Airways, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, jet airways newsOn Monday, stock exchanges also sought clarification from Jet Airways on the reports.

State Bank of India Monday said no decision has been taken on moving the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Jet Airways. On Sunday, officials associated with the lenders and key shareholders said SBI was considering moving the tribunal seeking insolvency proceedings against Jet Airways since it is running out of money for operations. “Reports have been appearing in the media about decision taken by SBI to refer Jet Airways to NCLT. These are totally speculative and SBI would like to state that no such decision has been taken,” a SBI spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

Queries sent to SBI and Jet Airways on Sunday regarding SBI considering moving the tribunal had remained unanswered. On Monday, stock exchanges also sought clarification from Jet Airways on the reports. The airline is yet to give its response to the bourses. A consortium of banks, led by SBI, has extended loans to Jet Airways, which is looking to rejig debt and raise funds. Lenders can initiate proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to recover dues from debt-laden entities.

Also read: Amazon back in business: Entire product range available again after new FDI e-commerce rules

The process can commence only after approval from NCLT. Shareholders of Jet Airways had approved conversion of loan into shares and other proposals during the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Thursday. Shares of Jet Airways declined over three per cent to close at Rs 229.15 on BSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Jet Airways crisis: SBI says no decision taken on moving NCLT against airlines
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition