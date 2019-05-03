Jet Airways crisis leads to air traffic growth hitting five-year low in FY19

By: |
Published: May 3, 2019 12:30:56 AM

Domestic carriers, which recorded 52 months of double-digit growth in passenger traffic, have grown at 5% y-o-y in calendar year 2019.

In terms of traffic at individual airports, Delhi witnessed a 5.4% y-o-y jump in passenger count to 69.2 million while the footfall at Mumbai airport remained flat 48.8 million, up 0.7% y-o-y.

Passenger traffic growth at airports fell to a five-year low of 11.6% year-on-year in FY19 mainly due to grounding of aircraft by Jet Airways and runway repair work at Mumbai and Delhi airports during the year. Domestic and international passengers count at airports across the country was recorded at 344.6 million during FY19 compared to 308.7 million exactly a year ago, according to the data released by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).
The airports’ traffic had grown at 6% y-o-y in FY14. It witnessed a growth between 12.5% and 16.5% y-o-y in the last four years mainly on the back of affordable fares and rising personal disposable income.

Full-service carrier Jet Airways’ financial struggle reduced the total airlines’ capacity in the market leading to lower passenger numbers at airports. Jet suspended all operations from April 17 due to liquidity crunch.

A major runway repair work was carried out at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport during February and March, while a runway at Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi was partially closed for two weeks during November last year. Hundreds of flights were cancelled due to the restoration jobs.
Bengaluru, which is the third-largest airport in the country, handled 33.3 million passengers, up 23.8% y-o-y. Chennai and Kolkata reported 10.5% and 10% y-o-y growth, respectively, with total number of passengers at 22.5 million and 21.8 million, respectively.

Experts pointed out that operators’ margins could be hit due to this slowdown in traffic. “The slowdown has been witnessed primarily in Q4FY19, wherein the passenger traffic increased by only 3.9% y-o-y, against a growth of 14.5% in the first nine months. This can impact revenues and margins for the airports sector, at a time when many of them are undertaking sizeable capex,” Harsh Jagnani, vice-president and sector head for corporate ratings, Icra, noted.

