Jet Airways ‘Christmas sale’: Now, book flight tickets at up to 30% off; check routes, other details

Jet Airways sale: Budget carrier Jet Airways on Sunday has come out with a ‘Christmas sale’ offer announcing up to 30 percent discount on its domestic and international routes. The offer which is a part of limited period festive season sale offers tickets till midnight January 1, 2019, airline said in a release. Under the nine-day Christmas offer, sale is valid for both one-way and return journeys and is applicable for both business and economy class of travel. The validity of travel is effective January 7 for international travel, Jet Airways also informed in its statement.

The customers can begin travel effective January 1 and January 8 respectively depending upon the class of travel. The tickets can be booked either on the company website or its app. The customers can also avail exclusive benefits including earning 250 bonus JPMiles on every flight booking, zero cancellation charges for changes or cancellations made within 24 hours of booking, including locking a preferred fare with a nominal fee for up to 72 hours, the airline also said.

Additionally, Jet Airways is also offering discounts of up to 20 per cent on pre-purchase of excess baggage via bookings made on the website, mobile app or other points of sale.

Jet Airways is a major Indian international airline based in Mumbai. In October 2017, it was the second-largest airline in India after IndiGo in terms of passenger market share. The airline operates 66 domestic and international routes.

Note: Please read terms and conditions carefully before booking the tickets.