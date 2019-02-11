Jet Airways cancels flights due to operational reasons (File)

Crisis-hit Jet Airways Sunday cancelled more than 10 flights due to operational reasons, according to a source. On February 7, the airline said four of its aircraft have been grounded due to non-payment of lease rentals.

“A few flights of Jet Airways were today cancelled due to operational reasons,” an airline spokesperson said. The source in the aviation industry said that more than 10 flights were cancelled from Mumbai airport alone.

“The airline regrets the inconvenience it caused to its guests. Affected guests have been re-accommodated while those seeking refunds have been compensated as per appropriate guidelines,” the spokesperson said. Faced with acute financial problems, the airline is looking to restructure debt and raise fresh funds.