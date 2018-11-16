Jet Airways buyout reports: Tata Sons says any such discussions preliminary, no proposal made

By: | Published: November 16, 2018 5:30 PM

Clarifying its stand on reports related to buyout of cash-strapped Jet Airways, Tata Sons on Friday said that such discussions are preliminary and “no proposal has been made” in this regard.

Jet Airways is struggling to make payments to creditors, including aircraft lessors and employees.

Clarifying its stand on reports related to buyout of cash-strapped Jet Airways, Tata Sons on Friday said that no proposal has been made to Jet Airways for a possible takeover and talks are at a preliminary level only. “We would like to clarify that any such discussions have been preliminary and no proposal has been made,” TV news channels reported citing statement by Tata Sons.

The Tata Sons’ board held a meeting today amid reports that it could acquire controlling stake in the Naresh Goyal-led debt-ridden airline. Jet Airways is struggling to make payments to creditors, including aircraft lessors and employees. Earlier, the airline posted its third straight quarterly loss at Rs 1,297 crore for the period between July-September 2018.

Also read: Share market HIGHLIGHTS: Sensex closes 196 points higher, Nifty above 10,650; Bharti Airtel zooms 10%

Earlier on Thursday, shares of Jet Airways had soared nearly 30 percent intra-day amid speculation that Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran is likely to pitch for board’s backing to acquire the Naresh Goyal-led airline in the board meeting today. Various media reports suggested that Tata Sons Ltd is seeking to acquire a controlling stake of debt-laden Jet Airways. The news made it big in the market and sent the Jet Airways counter soaring on Thursday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Jet Airways buyout reports: Tata Sons says any such discussions preliminary, no proposal made
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition