Jet Airways bonanza: Discount up to 50% on select India, Europe flight tickets; check details here

Jet Airways is offering a deal on both domestic and international flights with up to 50% discount on select tickets. Valid on the base fare in Premiere and Economy class, the discount is up for grabs for the tickets booked from 21 February to 25 February 2019, the company website said.

It added that the offer covers select European destinations as well which are operated by their codeshare partners Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

The tickets can be booked by heading to the company’s official website or their mobile application. Also, per Jet Airways policy, the travel to International destinations must begin on or after Feb 21, 2019. For Premiere travel tickets within India, the customers must buy tickets 8 days before the travel date or the travel must begin on or after 1 March 2019, the company website said. It added that the Economy class tickets are required to be purchased before 15 days of the commencement of travel or for the departures on or after 8 March 2019.

However, the offer excludes Child/infant discount, date change, flight change charges, refund charges, weekend surcharge etc. The airline also mentions blackout period, travel restriction and/or flight restriction to be levied per airline fare rule.

Other offers

For those taking a family trip, the airline is offering an additional 10% discount. This is valid if four guests travel together. However, the additional 10% discount is valid only for domestic flights. The tickets for the same must be purchased at least 14 days before the travel date.

For students, the company is offering an additional 8% discount on both domestic and international flights. The tickets for the same must be purchased at least 15 days prior to the travel. Also, a valid Photo-ID card is required.

Senior Citizens can also avail Jet Airways’ additional offer of 8% discount for domestic tickets only. Carry your valid Photo-ID card for the same. Also, to avail the offer, tickets must be booked at least 15 days before the departure date.

Similar offers are also available for differently-abled guests, army personnel and government employees.