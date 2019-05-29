Jet Airways’ Boeing 737 comeback: Vistara to soon get approval to fly grounded planes

Tata group\u2019s full-service airline Vistara will soon get government approval in a week to fly grounded Boeing B737 aircraft, which earlier belonged to the beleaguered rival Jet Airways, CNBC TV18 reported citing unidentified sources. The Tata SIA joint venture airline had applied for operating 10 Boeing aircraft that previously belonged to the grounded Jet Airways while the low-cost rival SpiceJet sought the permission to fly 40 B737 aircraft, the news channel cited government sources as saying. The airlines' watchdog DGCA has expeditiously de-registered Jet Airways planes. Financial Express Online has reached out to Vistara for further comments on the matter. However, globally, the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft won\u2019t come back to service until August, IATA (The International Air Transport Association) said on Wednesday. The airline\u2019s group head General Alexandre de Juniac added that the final say on the timing rests with regulators, Reuters reported. Meanwhile, back home, budget carrier SpiceJet said that with the likely return of Boeing 737 MAX in July, the airline is confident of a strong performance in FY20, MD Ajay Singh said in a statement. What had led to Boeing 737 grounding? In March 2019, a crash of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in Ethiopia had led to the death of 157 people on board after which the model was recalled globally. It was the second crash of the same model in five months. Following this, major countries had asked for an immediate grounding of Boeing aircraft. This included France, Germany, UK and India. After initial denials, Boeing CEO went on to admit that there was a flaw in 737 MAX simulator software. It was not the first crash of a 737 aircraft. Previously, a Lion Air Flight had also plunged in the Java Sea after takeoff from an Indonesia airport. This tragedy took the lives of 189 people on board. The aviation industry across the world suffered unprecedented challenges with the grounding of 737 MAX. Several domestic players including SpiceJet and IndiGo. The domestic aviation industry faced the dual burn of Boeing 737 MAX grounding and the Jet Airways temporary shutdown.