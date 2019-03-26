Jet Airways assures govt won’t ground any more planes; will add 40 more by April end

By: | Published: March 26, 2019 7:07 PM

The crisis-ridden Jet Airways has assured the government that no additional planes would be grounded in the coming days.

Jet Airways, जेट एयरवेज, Naresh Goyal, नरेश गोयल, Naresh Goyal Quit, Jet Airways Stock, Stock Performance, InvestorsThe aviation secretary also said the Jet Airways management has been asked to properly utilise the funds.

The crisis-ridden Jet Airways has assured the government that no additional planes would be grounded in the coming days, adding 40 more aircrafts would fly by the April-end, in addition to 35 at present, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Pradeep Singh Kharola said. Earlier in the day, DGCA top officials held meeting with airline management, a day after its founder Naresh Goyal made exit from the company board and transferred control to the lenders.

The aviation secretary also said in a media interaction after the meeting that the Jet Airways management has been asked to properly utilise the funds. The government is also keeping a close tab on the airfares and cancellations, he added. DGCA also dad detailed discussion with the airline on bringing planes back into the system, he also said.

Also read: Rail Vikas Nigam IPO fixes price band at Rs 17-19 per share; to start this Friday

The airline on Monday had announced that its founder Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal stepped down from the board of directors.

The exit of Naresh Goyal and Anita Goyal, from the board of the airline they founded 25 years ago, came as part of the resolution plan to rescue the debt-laden Jet Airways from falling into bankruptcy.

The resolution plan requires lenders to provide an immediate funding support of Rs 1,500 crore which will restore normalcy to debt-struck airline’s level of operations, the regulatory filing also said.

“The airline will leverage the funding to partly clear pending dues towards lessors, vendors, creditors and employees in a phased manner,” Jet Airways had said in a press release.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Jet Airways assures govt won’t ground any more planes; will add 40 more by April end
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition