Jeff Bezos success mantra: Don’t want to be misunderstood, then don’t do these two things

World’s richest man and only centibillionaire Jeff Bezos has a simple success mantra: If you don’t want to be misunderstood, then don’t do anything new or innovative. What he really suggests is that one has to stand firm on her/his ideas and convictions even when others express doubt.

“If you cannot afford to be misunderstood, then for goodness’ sake, don’t do anything new or innovative,” CNBC quoted Amazon chief as saying. “One thing that I tell people is … if you’re going to do anything new or innovative, you have to be willing to be misunderstood,” he added.

Recently, Jeff Bezos was named world’s most powerful CEO according to Forbes. He was also ranked as the fifth most powerful person in the world, ahead of top guns such as Google’s Larry Page and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg. Jeff Bezos had an excellent 2017, the year he became world’s only centibillionaire. Last October, on the back of the massive sale season, kicked off on Black Friday, his fortune $100 billion for the first time a month later.

Moreover, Amazon’s stock surged to record highs in quick succession. Forbes noted that Amazon is worth over of $780 billion, and the stock price was up 70% over the past year. Some analysts even say that Jeff Bezos could become the world’s first trillionaire. Jeff Bezos founded Amazon.com in 1994 after making a cross-country drive from New York to Seattle.

Not only Amazon, Jeff Bezos also expanded his business in the aerospace sector in 2000 with his company Blue Origin and bought Pulitzer award-winning newspaper The Washington Post. Jeff Bezos has had a long and varied career that started decades ago. He also worked at McDonald’s as a teenager. Jeff Bezos is an investor in Google too.