Jeff Bezos-run Amazon’s new businesses push profit to a record high

Amazon.com Inc. reported better-than-expected earnings in the second quarter and forecast more of the same in the current period, igniting investor optimism about cloud computing, advertising and other businesses that are more profitable than its main online retail operation. The world’s largest e-commerce company said third-quarter operating income will surge to as much as $2.4 billion, compared with the average analyst estimate of $1.28 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Second-quarter profit came in at $5.07 per share, more than double analysts’ forecasts. The shares rose 3.2 percent in extended trading.

While revenue missed Wall Street expectations, the earnings show Amazon is managing to keep a lid on expenses while investing heavily in new devices and businesses like selling groceries and prescription drugs. RJ Hottovy, an equity analyst at Morningstar Inc., said Amazon profit also got a boost from more sales by independent merchants on its site, where the company gets commissions without the cost of buying inventory.

“We’re seeing a lot more third-party transactions, which is why the revenue missed but the profits are so good,” he said. “The big number is operating income in the second quarter coming in so far ahead.”

Amazon projected third-quarter sales of $54 billion to $57.5 billion, while analysts were looking for $58 billion. Second-quarter revenue was $52.9 billion, slightly missing analysts’ expectations, too.

Amazon’s stock has more than tripled in the past three years, making Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos the richest person on the planet. It’s the world’s second-most valuable public company now behind Apple Inc., making it one of the front-runners in the race to reach $1 trillion in market value.

Investors have placed tremendous faith in Amazon’s ability to find new customers and squeeze more money from existing users by offering them new products and services. It purchased online pharmacy PillPack last month, which followed its $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods last year to jump start its struggling grocery business.

The momentum has been strong enough to sustain Twitter broadsides from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has accused Amazon of freeloading off the U.S. Postal Service and using the Washington Post as a lobbying tool against antitrust criticism. Bezos owns the Washington Post, which frequently publishes hard-hitting investigative pieces about Trump and his administration.