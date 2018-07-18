Jeff Bezos is more than three times richer than Mukesh Ambani: 5 snippets about Bezos’ empire

Jeff Bezos’ net worth is now 60% higher than the net worth of the world’s second richest man, Bill Gates.

Jeff Bezos empire: With his total net worth crossing a whopping $150 billion, Amazon’s top boss Jeff Bezos, is now at least three and a half times as wealthy as Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani. Reliance Industries’ chaimran Mukesh Ambani recently pipped Alibaba’s Jack Ma to become Asia’s richest man, with a staggering net worth of $42.3 billion. But, at $150 billion, Jeff Bezos’ net worth is now 60% higher than the net worth of the world’s second richest man, Bill Gates. We take a closer look at Jeff Bezos’s empire, and bring you 5 key snippets.

Amazon- Jeff Bezos’s biggest money spinner

Undoubtedly, e-tailer giant Amazon, with a market cap of over $880 billion, continues to be the biggest money spinner for Jeff Bezos who holds a 16.2% stake in the company. Notably, Amazon, the world’s largest e-tailer, generated revenues of $177.9 billion in 2017, and had a net income of $3.03 billion. It has made several acquisitions and investments in companies that include Whole Foods, Twitch.tv, Kiva Systems, and Zappos.com.

Bezos Expeditions- Personal investments

Apart from Amazon.com, Jeff Bezos also makes investments in his personal capacity through Bezos Expeditions, the company that manages his venture capital investments. Notably, Bezos became an angel investor in Google in 1998, and has invested in companies such as Uber and Airbnb, The Indian Express reported. Other prominent investments of Bezos Expeditions include Twitter, Juno Therapeutics, Workday, General Fusion, Rethink Robotics and Business Insider It recently invested in the startups GRAIL and EverFi.

The Washington Post

Jeff Bezos bought out The Washington Post for $250 million in 2013. The publication has now grown to be a powerful critic of the policies of President Donald Trump, holding his administration to account under the masthead line, “Democracy dies in darkness”.

How much is $151 billion?

At such an eye-popiing amount, Jeff Bezos’s net worth is equivalent to more than 6% of India’s GDP, which, as per recent CSO estimates, is worth $2.45 trillion (2017-18). Bezos is also worth nearly three-and-a-half times the estimated net worth ($42.3 billion) of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani. Bezos’s net worth alone is 50% higher than the total market capitalisation of Ambani’s Reliance Industries ($101 billion as on July 17, 2018). The listed entities of the Tata Group have an aggregate market cap of over $160 billion, more than Bezos’s net worth.

Bill Gates- the distant second

At $93.5 billion, Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft; owns about 1%, is behind Bezos by a whopping $60 billion. The rest of his fortune is managed through Cascade Investment, which controls stakes in dozens of publicly traded companies. Ranked third is the legendary billionaire investor Warren Buffett, with his net worth totalling to $83 billion.