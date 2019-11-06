Jeff Bezos brings Haldiram to US customers; now, buy bhujia in America thanks to Amazon

Amazon India had launched the global selling program in 2015. Image: PTI

You can now buy items from Haldiram such as bhujia, gulab jamun, soan papdi in the United States as well as e-commerce behemoth Amazon and Indian savoury and confectionery maker Haldiram have signed up a deal. Haldiram delicacies will now be available in the US and can be purchased from the e-tailer platform, Amazon said in a statement on Tuesday. “We want to further expand our presence amongst our global customers. With Indians settled across the world, there is a growing appetite for snacks that remind them of home,” Pankaj Agarwal, managing director, Haldiram’s snacks said in a statement.

The agreement with e-tailer Amazon is expected to catapult Haldiram’s sales in the US and will also help the company to expand and make inroads in the American market. While FMCG major Haldiram will be able to discover lakhs of new buyers in the United States, the country already accounts for 40% of the Haldiram’s exports . “Through the global selling program, we offer them (Haldiram’s) end-to-end solutions for quality made in India products among global consumers,” Abhijit Kamra, global trade head, Amazon India, said. Amazon’s global selling program allows e-commerce exports with global customer access, Abhijit Kamra added.

Amazon India had launched global selling program in 2015. The program currently brings about cumulative exports of $1 billion and the company eyes to take this number to $5 billion within a span of three years. About 50,000 Indian small manufacturers, brands and traders are already benefiting from Amazon’s global e-commerce exports channel and sell 150 million products, across 12 Amazon international marketplaces.

Meanwhile, Indian customers can also get their hands on products from the US thanks to Amazon’s global store which sells a selection of items from the USA. Amazon facilitates these purchases in Indian rupees.

Haldiram snacks started as a small entity in Rajasthan’s Bikaner in 1937. Haldiram now retails its products in more than 80 countries.