Jeff Bezos’ big India bet: Amazon may buy up to 8% stake in Kishore Biyani’s Future Retail

Jeff Bezos-led Amazon is likely to pick up a 7-8% stake in Future Retail through its investment arm.

Deepening its tentacles in the Indian market, Jeff Bezos-led Amazon is likely to pick up up to 8% stake in Kishore Biyani’s Future Retail, CNBC TV18 reported citing sources. The deal is likely to be signed in the next two weeks. According to the currenlty available details, Amazon will pick up a 7-8% stake in Future Retail through its investment arm.

Further, the companies are in the final stage of preparing the agreement which could include exclusivity clauses. The valuation will be finalised closer to the deal signing, and the deal is likely to be a combination of stock and cash. The agreement is likely to be signed by representatives from Amazon India Office.

After the deal, Amazon is likely to have a microsite for Future Retail brands. Further, Amazon experience centres may be set up in Future Retail stores. Earlier, Amazon.com Inc and Indian private equity firm Samara Capital had bought Aditya Birla Group’s food and grocery retail chain ‘More’ for an enterprise value of around Rs 4,200 crore. More is the country’s fourth largest retail chain after Future Group’s Big Bazaar, Reliance Retail and DMart. Amazon NV Holdings, the investment arm of global online retail giant Amazon, had picked up a 5% stake in Shoppers Stop for approximately Rs 180 crore earlier this year.

Taking stock of Amazon’s India businesses, Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said the progress seen in the last five years of operations is “energising.” Amazon Inc Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said recenlty that the company would invest an additional $3 billion in India, boosting its committed investment in the country to over $5 billion.