JCB India suspends manufacturing for 10 days

Earthmoving and construction equipment company JCB India on Monday announced a 10-day halt in operations at all its manufacturing facilities in India, citing the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Deepak Shetty, CEO and managing director of JCB India, said the company decided to halt operations at its Pune, Ballabgarh and Jaipur manufacturing locations to ensure the safety of employees and their families. “This temporary pause of manufacturing activities will further help in lowering the active number of cases in and around our manufacturing facilities,” Shetty said.

Garg said the company has sufficient inventory to support the demand for products during this period, and the decision will not affect availability of their products in the country or for export markets. The company’s customer and dealer-facing functions will operate normally and there will be no disruption in product support for equipment. JCB has a dealership network of 700 outlets across India.

The company said it has invested in digital technology to enable customers to get delivery of parts through online orders or through mobile application. Their telematics technology also provided customers fleet management and alerts on service, operations and security of their machines on their mobiles.