JCB India commissions new manufacturing unit in Halol

By Nayan Dave

JCB India, a fully owned subsidiary of UK-based JC Bamford (JCB) Excavators, on Thursday commissioned its earthmoving and construction equipment manufacturing unit at Halol near Vadodara. The £100-million plant was inaugurated by British prime minister Boris Johnson. This is the sixth factory of JCB India. Of the five existing plants, one is in the Delhi-NCR and two each are in Jaipur and Pune.



“The unit at Halol is focused on exports. Welded components to be manufactured here will be supplied to JCB’s plants in the UK, Brazil and the US. Recently, we have suspended operation of the Moscow plant due to the Ukraine-Russia war. The product manufactured at Halol plant may not be exported to China,” said Lord Bamford, chairman of JCB, in an interaction.

Proximity to the Hazira (Surat) port is the main reason for selection of place, said Bamford, adding that the port is just three hours with excellent road connectivity from Halol.

JCB is looking at huge growth opportunities in India considering the fact that on an average nearly 30 km of highways are being added on a daily basis, apart from other mega infrastructure projects. He raised concerns over rising prices of steel, copper and other basic commodities. During 2021, JCB’s global sales were around ?4.5 billion, he added.

In its five manufacturing plants, JCB makes 60 different end-products in nine categories. In 2021, the company manufactured 50,000 earthmoving and construction equipment in India. Of this, 14,000 were exported to 110 countries. Over the past 15 years, JCB has invested ?1 billion in India, said Bamford.

gHalf of the 1,200 people who are directly employed at the Halol plant is women. JCB India has also set up a skill centre at the plant. Thousands of other jobs will be created through the company’s supply chain. The Halol plant is capable of processing 85,000 tonne of steel annually,” said Deepak Shetty, CEO and MD of JCB India.