Jaypee insolvency: NCLT to hear on May 21 IDBI’s plea on deadline extension

By: |
Published: May 6, 2019 10:24:22 PM

IDBI's plea was supported by the representative of the home buyers, who have also got the status of financial creditors after amendments in the IBC. However, the promoters of Jaypee Infratech had opposed any move to extend the resolution period.

Sources had said the CoC will now discuss the proposal of state-owned NBCC to acquire Jaypee Infratech, the real estate arm of Jaypee group. Jaypee Infratech is a subsidiary of Jaiprakash Associates, the flaghsip firm of Jaypee group.

Debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech’s insolvency proceedings will continue for now as the Allahabad bench of NCLT has posted the matter for hearing on May 21 after lead lender IDBI sought extension of bankruptcy process beyond the deadline that expired on Monday. IDBI had approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking extension of the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) beyond the May 6 deadline as the proceedings are still underway to find a buyer for the Jaypee group’s realty firm.

According to sources, the Allahabad bench has posted the matter for hearing on May 21 and till then “status quo” will be maintained. A meeting of committee of creditors (CoC) has been scheduled on May 9, Jaypee Infratech’s Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) Anuj Jain informed last week. Sources had said the CoC will now discuss the proposal of state-owned NBCC to acquire Jaypee Infratech, the real estate arm of Jaypee group. Jaypee Infratech is a subsidiary of Jaiprakash Associates, the flaghsip firm of Jaypee group.

The creditors, which include banks and home buyers, on May 3 rejected the bid of Mumbai-based Suraksha group, the lone contender left after rejection of NBCC’s bid on the ground that the offer did not have the approvals of government authorities. As the NBCC has now got the necessary approvals, the CoC is ready to discuss on NBCC’s bid once again on May 9. On January 28 this year, the NCLT had extended the period of the CIRP by another 90 days as 180 days mandated under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was ending on February 5, 2019. Under the IBC, a resolution process has to be completed under 180 days with a further extension of 90 days to 270 days. And if the company fails to complete the CIRP within the mandated 270 days, then the company goes for liquidation.

In the last hearing on April 29, IDBI had requested the tribunal to deduct the number of days in litigation period at several judicial forums, which include the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and the Supreme Court. IDBI’s plea was supported by the representative of the home buyers, who have also got the status of financial creditors after amendments in the IBC. However, the promoters of Jaypee Infratech had opposed any move to extend the resolution period.

In 2017, the NCLT admitted the application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium seeking resolution of Jaypee Infratech. During the first round of insolvency proceedings, the Rs 7,350 crore bid of Lakshdeep, part of Suraksha group, was rejected by lenders as it was found to be substantially lower than the company’s net worth and assets. In October 2018, the resolution professional started a fresh initiative to revive Jaypee Infratech on the NCLT’s direction.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Jaypee insolvency: NCLT to hear on May 21 IDBI’s plea on deadline extension
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition