Jaypee insolvency: NCLAT asks IDBI Bank to furnish conditions for fresh bidding

Jaypee Infratech went into insolvency in August 2017 after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted an application filed by an IDBI Bank-led consortium.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) Wednesday directed IDBI Bank, the lead lender of debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech, to file an affidavit listing out new terms and conditions if a fresh round of bidding is conducted.

A two-member bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya has asked IDBI Bank to file an affidavit by Friday in this regard. The appellate tribunal has listed the matter for next hearing on Monday.

“Counsel appearing for lenders is allowed to file new terms and conditions in case fresh bidding takes place,” the bench said.

In the second round of bidding, the committee of creditors (CoC) had first rejected the resolution plan of Suraksha Realty and then voted against state-owned NBCC’s offer.

In the voting that took place on NBCC’s bid, 34.75 per cent of home buyers voted in favour, 1.44 per cent voted against, whereas 23.8 per cent did not vote.

All the 13 banks, which constitute 40.75 per cent of CoC, voted against the bid by the state-run firm to acquire Jaypee Infratech. Home buyers have nearly 60 per cent voting rights in the CoC.

In its hearing Wednesday, the appellate tribunal has suggested some guidelines for new terms and conditions.

“All allottees would be given flats according to their builder buyer agreement. If allottee not present then CoC has to decide how it has to be adjusted,” the bench said.

“Land attached to the building and with common area amenities would remain with the allottees,” it added.

Meanwhile, NCLAT also orally suggested to the counsel representing the Adani Group to improve its bid. Adani has made an unsolicited offer to acquire the debt-laden realty firm.

In the first round of insolvency proceedings conducted last year, the Rs 7,350-crore bid of Lakshdeep, part of Suraksha Group, was rejected by lenders. Later in October 2018, the IRP started the second round of bidding process.