Jaypee Infratech insolvency: NBCC’s revised offer could get stuck on RP’s fresh objections

Even as the government stepped in to provide all clearances to NBCC\u2019s bid for the cash-strapped Jaypee Infratech (JIL), its resolution professional (RP), Anuj Jain on Thursday raised fresh objections over the state-run company\u2019s revised resolution plan, indicating that the PSU\u2019s bid still has not been cleared. The development comes within 24 hours of NBCC assuring Jain and JIL\u2019s committee of creditors (CoC) that it is prepared to protect the interests of lenders and homebuyers. This also comes at a time when the CoC is voting on the revised bid of the consortium led by Suraksha, which will conclude on Friday. Sources said Jain communicated to CoC members that according to the \u201cprocess note\u201d (December 2018) approved by it, the resolution plan should be \u201cbinding and non-conditional\u201d. \u201c Jain said during the April 26 meeting, he informed the CoC about NBCC\u2019s revised bid being conditional as the company said its plan will not be binding on it unless 2 key reliefs mentioned in Schedule 3 (reliefs & concessions) are granted. NBCC, too, reiterated these and other conditions at the meeting,\u201d one of the sources said. Another source said NBCC sought relief from taking consent of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority\u2019s (YEIDA) for any business transfer between JIL and Yamuna Expressway SPV for transfer of assets as well as land parcels from JIL to land bank SPV. NBCC said the adjudicating authority\u2019s approval should be final and no other approvals should be required post this. The other key relief is regarding an income-tax liability. Due to the transfer of land from YEIDA to JIL in terms of concession agreement, the income-tax authority has been making an addition to the income of around `2,950 crore annually, which on the basis of data available amounts to an estimated `33,000 crore for 10 years as tax demand. NBCC wants this liability to be \u201cextinguished\u201d. Jain, however, informed the CoC that NBCC on Wednesday informed about the ministry of housing and urban affairs according all administrative approvals to its revised plan and hence, the company satisfies the requirement of sub-section (2) of section 30 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Sources also indicated that the RP and NBCC could be heading for a clash as the PSU in its letter on Wednesday to Jain said, \u201cPlease note that we shall take all steps, as may be necessary, to protect our interest and the interest of the creditors of JIL including the home buyers.\u201d Meanwhile, the representatives from 9 homebuyers\u2019 associations of JIL in a press conference on Thursday claimed that Jaypee group promoter Manoj Gaur is interfering in the insolvency proceedings. They also raised objections over the role of Jain alleging that he is siding with Gaur. Ashish Rustagi, president of the nine associations representing close to 5,000 homebuyers, told FE, \u201cOur aim is resolution as our dream of owning a house has been stuck for so many years. We are now going to raise a major demand at the CoC for the removal of RP Jain as his role in the process is highly questionable.\u201d