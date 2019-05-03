Jaypee Infratech insolvency: NBCC’s revised offer could get stuck on RP’s fresh objections

By: |
Published: May 3, 2019 12:12:53 AM

They also raised objections over the role of Jain alleging that he is siding with Gaur.

Sources also indicated that the RP and NBCC could be heading for a clash as the PSU in its letter on Wednesday to Jain said, “Please note that we shall take all steps, as may be necessary, to protect our interest and the interest of the creditors of JIL including the home buyers.”

Even as the government stepped in to provide all clearances to NBCC’s bid for the cash-strapped Jaypee Infratech (JIL), its resolution professional (RP), Anuj Jain on Thursday raised fresh objections over the state-run company’s revised resolution plan, indicating that the PSU’s bid still has not been cleared. The development comes within 24 hours of NBCC assuring Jain and JIL’s committee of creditors (CoC) that it is prepared to protect the interests of lenders and homebuyers. This also comes at a time when the CoC is voting on the revised bid of the consortium led by Suraksha, which will conclude on Friday.

Sources said Jain communicated to CoC members that according to the “process note” (December 2018) approved by it, the resolution plan should be “binding and non-conditional”.

Jain said during the April 26 meeting, he informed the CoC about NBCC’s revised bid being conditional as the company said its plan will not be binding on it unless 2 key reliefs mentioned in Schedule 3 (reliefs & concessions) are granted. NBCC, too, reiterated these and other conditions at the meeting,” one of the sources said.

Another source said NBCC sought relief from taking consent of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority’s (YEIDA) for any business transfer between JIL and Yamuna Expressway SPV for transfer of assets as well as land parcels from JIL to land bank SPV. NBCC said the adjudicating authority’s approval should be final and no other approvals should be required post this.

The other key relief is regarding an income-tax liability. Due to the transfer of land from YEIDA to JIL in terms of concession agreement, the income-tax authority has been making an addition to the income of around `2,950 crore annually, which on the basis of data available amounts to an estimated `33,000 crore for 10 years as tax demand. NBCC wants this liability to be “extinguished”.

Jain, however, informed the CoC that NBCC on Wednesday informed about the ministry of housing and urban affairs according all administrative approvals to its revised plan and hence, the company satisfies the requirement of sub-section (2) of section 30 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Sources also indicated that the RP and NBCC could be heading for a clash as the PSU in its letter on Wednesday to Jain said, “Please note that we shall take all steps, as may be necessary, to protect our interest and the interest of the creditors of JIL including the home buyers.”

Meanwhile, the representatives from 9 homebuyers’ associations of JIL in a press conference on Thursday claimed that Jaypee group promoter Manoj Gaur is interfering in the insolvency proceedings. They also raised objections over the role of Jain alleging that he is siding with Gaur.

Ashish Rustagi, president of the nine associations representing close to 5,000 homebuyers, told FE, “Our aim is resolution as our dream of owning a house has been stuck for so many years. We are now going to raise a major demand at the CoC for the removal of RP Jain as his role in the process is highly questionable.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Jaypee Infratech insolvency: NBCC’s revised offer could get stuck on RP’s fresh objections
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition