Jaypee Infra: Suraksha ARC makes cosmetic changes in revised resolution plan

JIL has Rs 9,000 crore outstanding to various banks.

Suraksha ARC, in its revised resolution plan for the insolvent Jaypee Infratech (JIL), has proposed some cosmetic changes in the form of higher upfront payment to financial creditors and fixed deposit holders.

The Sudhir Valia-promoted company has offered to pay the financial creditors an upfront payment of Rs 18.55 crore against Rs 10 crore proposed in the plan submitted in February.

For operational creditors, the company said it will pay an upfront payment of Rs 10.26 crore under the revised resolution plan, which was submitted to the JIL committee of creditors (CoC) on Monday.

In its earlier plan, it said that payment will be in the same proportion as that of financial creditors.

“Resolution applicants (Suraksha) have proposed payment to the fixed deposit holders in cash and not by way of debt-land swap,” the company said in the revised plan.

On the upfront payment of Rs 18.55 crore to financial creditors, Suraksha said it shall be paid out of infusion of funds by way of equity. The funds shall be transferred to the SPV, which shall be further infused into the corporate debtor for repayment of debt.

According to a note prepared by IDBI Bank – Jaypee’s largest lender – the company’s actual value stands at Rs 17,111 crore, while its distress value is pegged at Rs 14,548 crore. JIL has Rs 9,000 crore outstanding to various banks.

Suraksha’s revised plan, which was seen by FE, reiterated that it will utilise the Rs 750 crore and interest accrued, which was deposited by Jaiprakash Associates (JAL), for completing the housing units.

The company will also arrange for a working capital credit facility of Rs 3,000 crore for the pending projects. It will infuse more funds if the requirement arises.

Reiterating its earlier plan, Suraksha promised to deliver the uncompleted housing units between one-four years. Jaypee home buyers, whose claims stand at Rs 13,918 crore, will only get the possession of their homes and no payment will be made towards penalty or rebate.

For the financial creditors, who have claims amounting to Rs 9,762 crore, the company, as proposed earlier, has offered to pay Rs 5,000 crore through a debt land swap deal.

Under this deal, the land shall be swapped with the debt of financial creditors in proportion to admitted claims by resolution professional Anuj Jain.

Another resolution applicant, state-run NBCC, will submit its revised resolution plan by April 25. It sought more time from the CoC citing changes at its top leadership, which led to a delay in getting necessary approvals. This is the second extension sought by the infrastructure major.