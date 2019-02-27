Jaypee Infra creditors vote against another forensic audit demand

Bids from two potential resolution applicants – state-run NBCC and Sudhir Valia-promoted Suraksha ARC – were also discussed at the meeting.

By Mitali Salian

The majority of financial creditors to Jaypee Infratech have voted against a demand from homebuyers for an additional forensic audit of the debt-laden company since its incorporation till March 31, 2014.

The voting took place at the sixth committee meeting of creditors on February 18, according to a regulatory filing put out on Tuesday. Syndicate Bank voted in favour of the audit while a few lenders abstained.

Bids from two potential resolution applicants – state-run NBCC and Sudhir Valia-promoted Suraksha ARC – were also discussed at the meeting. However, no decision was taken. Senior bankers indicated that home buyers have been told they were free to conduct an independent forensic audit if they wished.

The item on vote, which also included the provision to consider the cost of the audit, as part of the corporate insolvency resolution process expenses, received only 34.45% votes in favour against the required 51%.

“Lenders have already closed a forensic audit in the past following back and forth of queries, observations, replies from borrower and deliberations, and saw no reason to conduct a fresh one. The process may be time-consuming though homebuyers’ demand for a fresh forensic audit was mainly to figure out the transactions between Jaiprakash Associates and JIL, which we do not see as a pressing need at this juncture,” a banker aware of the developments told FE. “Even then, we as financial lenders have expressed that while they are unwilling to carry out another audit as part of the CoC, homebuyers could still carry out an audit.”

Of the financial creditors who represent a 40.8% of the voting share, banks representing 32.20% of the vote share dissented while 7.10% including State Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank abstained. Syndicate Bank representing 1.6% of the voting share was the sole financial creditor to assent.

Home buyers represent 59.1% of the total vote share, of which 32.85% assented, 1.20% dissented while the remaining 25% abstained. Most fixed deposit holders, who represent 0.1% of the voting share, also abstained.

As reported by FE earlier, NBCC’s proposed plan includes payment of the entire due to the financial creditors initially through an upfront payment of Rs 1,000 crore. On a later date, it would pay Rs 3,000 crore through a land swap deal and the remaining Rs 5,782 crore by giving the lenders 100% stake in the expressway SPV. It has also offered to infuse Rs 500 crore to complete the real estate project in four years.

Meanwhile, Suraksha’s plan includes an offer to pay Rs 10 crore upfront to the financial creditors and Rs 5,000 crore via swapping debt with land. Suraksha has also offered to complete the projects in four years, but it would infuse Rs 3,000 crore towards working capital requirements.