Jaypee Infra case: Deadline to submit resolution plans extended till February 15

Lenders to Jaypee Infratech (JIL) have extended the deadline till February 15 for the shortlisted bidders to submit their resolution plans for the debt-ridden firm. NBCC, Kotak Investment Advisors, Sudhir Valia-promoted Suraksha ARC and Cube Highways & Infrastructure have submitted expressions of interests (EoIs) for JIL, in which the first attempt of resolution did not elicit any result.

“Data room has been opened for all the four who submitted EoIs. They are currently carrying out due diligence. On their requests, the deadline for submitting resolution plans has been extended to February 15 from January 27 set earlier,” said a source.

Lenders to the company have already approved the proposed evaluation matrix of the bids and the process for request for resolution plan through electronic voting.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had on August 9, 2017, admitted IDBI Bank’s plea for initiation of the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) against JIL for defaulting on a `526-crore loan. However, a resolution eluded the firm within the stipulated timeframe as lenders were not happy with “too low” bids.

READ ALSO | Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail only Indian firm on Deloitte’s top 250 retailers’ list; check first 3

On a writ petition filed by homebuyers, the Supreme Court had on August 9, 2018, directed JIL’s resolution professional Anuj Jain “to follow the provisions of the insolvency code afresh in all aspects”.

Noting that the liquidation of Jaypee would serve no purpose for homebuyers, financial institutions or the promoters, the apex court, exercising power under Article 142 of the Constitution, extended the insolvency process of Jaypee for another 180 days.

Earlier, Lakshdeep, Adani Group and a joint venture between Kotak Investment Advisors and Cube Highways had submitted the resolution plans. Consequently, Sudhir Valia-promoted Suraksha ARC had emerged as the front-runner to acquire JIL. However, in May 2018, lenders to JIL had rejected the `7,350-crore bid by Suraksha as they found it “too low”.

According to a note prepared by IDBI Bank, Jaypee’s largest lender, the company’s actual value stands at `17,111 crore, while its distress value is pegged at `14,548 crore. JIL has `9,000-crore outstanding to various banks.

JIL’s assets include 25,000 apartments that are under construction and 3,000 acre of land parcels, mostly along with the expressway.